Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, every candidate for voters in the Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election Day is right around the corner, and whether it’s for President of the United States or Town Council, there are some pivotal positions up for grabs.

Before heading to the polls, you may have a couple questions about your voter status. Below is a list of resources to help get answers to those commonly asked questions about voting.

Voting resources

Another thing for voters to consider is how you plan to vote. Due to COVID-19, all voters can request an absentee ballot for this year’s General Election. There are also options for early voting, or the traditional route of casting a ballot at a polling site on Election Day.

Monroe County voting

Absentees

You can download an absentee ballot request online here. The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 27.

New York State Board of Elections officials say it has to be postmarked no later than Election Day — November 3, but local officials say it’s better to submit the absentee ballot as soon as you can to avoid potential postal delays.

Absentees can also be dropped off at polling sites on Election Day, and dropped of at early voting polling sites at available times and locations.

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

Polling sites

There will be 282 polling sites in Monroe County for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day. There will be 95 polling sites in the city, and 187 scattered about the county’s towns and villages. All election inspectors at polling sites will be masked and there will be hand sanitizer available.

Due to less polling sites than the previous election, BOE officials urge voters to look up their updated polling sites. You can look up your polling site online, where you can also preview a version of the ballot you will be given based on your location.

The following is a compiled list of the races and candidates you may vote for for this year’s General Election. Your ballot may differ from others depending on your location, like different New York State Senate or Assembly districts, for example.

This list was provided by the Monroe County Board of Elections and was last updated September 11, 2020.

Monroe County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 25

Joe Morelle (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

George Mitris (Republican/Conservative)

Kevin Wilson (Libertarian)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 27

Nate McMurray (Democratic/Working Families)

Chris Jacobs (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Duane Whitmer (Libertarian)

Monroe County Clerk

Jamie Romeo (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Karla Boyce (Republican/Conservative)

Monroe County Legislature — 25th District (1 year term)

Calvin Lee (Democratic)

Chris Edes (Green)

New York State Senate — 54th District

Shauna O’Toole (Democratic)

Pamela Helming (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 55th District

Samra Brouk (Democratic/Working Families

Christopher Missick (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 56th District

Jeremy Cooney (Democratic/Working Families)

Mike Barry (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 59th District

Jason Klimek (Democratic)

Patrick Gallivan (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 61st District

Jacqualine Berger (Democratic)

Edward Rath III (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Senate — 62nd District (unopposed)

Robert Ortt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 133rd District

ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc (Democratic/Working Families)

Marjorie Byrnes (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 134th District

Carolyn Carrol (Democratic)

Josh Jensen (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Dylan Dailor (Working Families

Ericka Jones (Green)

New York State Assembly — 135th District

Jen Lunsford (Democratic/Working Families)

Mark Johns (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 136th District

Sarah Clark (Democratic/Working Families)

Steven Becker (Libertarian)

Justin Wilcox (Independence)

New York State Assembly — 137th District (unopposed)

Demond Meeks (Democratic/Working Families)

New York State Assembly — 138th District

Harry Bronson (Democratic/Working Families/Independence)

Peter Vazquez (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian)

New York State Assembly — 139th District

Stephen Hawley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mark Glogowski (Libertarian)

New York State Supreme Court (4)

Gino Nitti (Democratic)

William Gargan (Democratic)

Julie Cianca (Democratic/Working Families)

Stephen Lindley (Democratic/Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Dan Doyle (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Sam Valleriani (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Vince Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative//Independence)

Monroe County Court Judge

Meredith Vacca (Democratic/Working Families/Libertarian/Independence/SAM)

Derek Harnsberger (Republican/Conservative/Green)

Surrogate Court Judge

Christopher Ciaccio (Democrat)

Elena Cariola (Republican/Conservative/WorkingFamilies/Green/Libertaian/Independence)

Rochester City Court Judge (unopposed)

Teresa Johnson (Democratic)

Brighton Town Justice (unopposed)

John Falk (Democratic)

Mendon Superintendent of Highways (1 year term, unopposed)

Andrew Caschetta (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Member of Town Council (3 year term, unopposed)

Aaron Baker (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ogden Superintendent of Highways (1 year term, unopposed)

Dan Wolf (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Penfield Member of Town Council (1 year term)

Mindy MacLaren (Democratic/Working Families)

Robert Ockenden (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Pittsford Town Justice

Michael Ansaldi (Democratic/Working Families/Green/Libertarian/SAM)

Robert Shaddock (Republican/Conservative/Indepedence)

Rush Town Justice (unopposed)

Donald Knab Jr. (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Rush Member of Town Council (2, 1 year term)

Carl Ast (Democratic)

Chaz Rorick (Democratic)

Phyllis Wickerham (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Ryan Lang (Republican/Conserative)

Genesee County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 27

Nate McMurray (Democratic/Working Families)

Chris Jacobs (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Duane Whitmer (Libertarian)

New York Supreme Court 8th Judicial District

Amy Martoche (Democraticc/Working Families)

Gerald Greenan III (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 61st District

Jacqualine Berger (Democratic)

Edward Rath III (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Assembly — 139th District

Stephen Hawley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mark Glogowski (Libertarian)

Family Court Judge (unopposed)

Thomas Williams (Republican)

Genesee County Sheriff

David Krzemien (Democrat/Pro Second Amendment)

William Sheron Jr. (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

County Treasurer (unopposed)

Scott German (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

County Coroner

Karen Lang (Republican)

Adam Palumbo (Republican)

Genesee Co. Legislator District 1 (Unexpired term, unopposed)

Chad Klotzbach (Republican)

City of Batavia Councilman at Large (unexpired term)

Samuel DiSalvo (Democrat)

Jeremy Karas (Republican/Conservative)

Town of Alabama Town Council (unexpired term)

Terry Thompson (Democrat/Independence)

Kevin Veazey (Republican)

Town of Alexander Town Clerk (unexpired term, unopposed)

Shannon Tiede (Republican)

Town of Alexander Town Council (unexpired term, unopposed)

Laura Schmieder (Republican)

Town of Batavia Town Justice (unopposed)

Lisa Funke (Republican)

Town of Bergen Town Justice (unopposed)

Robert Swapceinski (Republican)

Town of Byron Town Justice (unopposed)

Barbara Smith (Republican/Independence)

Town of Elba Town Justice (unopposed)

Anthony Zambito (Republican)

Town of Elba Town Council (unopposed)

Michael Augello (Republican)

Town of LeRoy Town Council (unopposed)

Ronald Pangrazio (Republican)

Town of Oakfiled Town Supervisor (unopposed)

Matthew Martin (Republican)

Town of Oakfield Town Justice (unopposed)

Rnady Baker (Republican)

Town of Oakfield Town Council (unexpired term, unopposed)

Carol Glor (Republican)

Town of Pavilion Highway Supt. (unexpired term)

James Cleveland (Republican/Independence)

Todd Hackett (Pavilion Roads)

Livingston County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 27

Nate McMurray (Democratic/Working Families)

Chris Jacobs (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Duane Whitmer (Libertarian)

New York Supreme Court 7th Judicial District (vote for up to four)

Gino Nitti (Democratic)

William Gargan (Democratic)

Julie Cianca (Democratic/Working Families)

Stephen Lindley (Democratic/Republican/Working Families/Conservative/Independence)

Dan Doyle (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Sam Valleriani (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Vince Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 57th District

Frank Puglisi (Democratic/Working Families)

George Borrello (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

New York State Senate — 59th District

Jason Klimek (Democratic)

Patrick Gallivan (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 133rd District

ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc (Democratic/Working Families)

Majorie Byrnes (Republican/Conservative)

Livingston County District Attorney (unopposed)

Gregory McCaffery (Democratic/Independence/Republican)

Livingston County Coroner (unopposed)

RJ Kantowski (Republican)

Conesus Town Council (unexpired term, unopposed)

John Fama (Republican)

Groveland Town Justice (unopposed)

Jenean Love (Republican)

Leicester Town Justice (unopposed)

Henry Smith (Republican)

Livonia Town Justice (unopposed)

Margaret Graf Linsner (Democratic/Republican)

North Dansville Town Justice (unopposed)

Josh Weidman (Republican)

Groveland Town Justice (unopposed)

Emily Stoufer (Republican)

Sparta Town Justice (unopposed)

Rodney Doe (Republican)

Ontario County voting

Early Voting locations

Registered voters who choose to vote early may cast ballots from October 24 through November 1 at one of three locations:

Ontario County Board of Elections facility located at 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua

Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor

Geneva Housing Authority Administration Building, 41 Lewis St., Geneva

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 12 p.m.– 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Absentees

Absentee Ballots Registered voters who are voting by absentee ballot have a variety of options for ballot submission.

Completed ballots may be mailed.

Completed ballots may be dropped off at the Board of Elections Office, 74 Ontario St. 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Completed ballots may be dropped off during the early voting period (October 24 – November 1) at any one of the three early polling sites Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 5 pm

Ballots may be dropped at any Ontario County polling site on Election Day.

Information about obtaining an absentee ballot and Ontario County polling sites is available online.

Ontario County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

Orleans County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 27

Nate McMurray (Democratic/Working Families)

Chris Jacobs (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Duane Whitmer (Libertarian)

New York State Supreme Court

Amy Martoche (Democratic/Working Families)

Gerald Greenan III (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 62nd District (unopposed)

Robert Ortt (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 139th District

Stephen Hawley (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Mark Glogowski (Libertarian)

New York State Assembly — 144th District (unopposed)

Michael Norris (Republican/Conservative/Libertarian/Independence)

Orleans County Clerk (4 year term)

Nadine Hanlon (Republican)

Diane Shampine (Conservative)

Orleans County District Attorney (4 year term, unopposed)

Joseph Cardone (Republican)

Orleans County Coroner (4 year term, 3 vacancies)

Scott Schmidt (Republican)

Charles Smith (Republican)

Rocco Sidari (Republican/Conservative)

Murray Town Justice (4 year term, unopposed)

Theodore Spada (Republican)

Murray Councilperson (3 years to fill vacancy, unopposed)

Randall Bower (Republican)

Murray Superintendent of Highways (1 year to fill vacancy)

Dirk Lammes (Republican/Conservative)

James DeFilipps (Independence/Jimmy D for Highway Party)

Shelby Town Supervisor (1 year to fill vacancy, unopposed)

Jeffrey Smith (Republican)

Shelby Councilperson (3 years to fill vacancy, unopposed)

Ryan Wilkins (Republican)

Wayne County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

New York Supreme Court 7th Judicial District (vote for up to four)

Gino Nitti (Democratic)

William Gargan (Democratic)

Julie Cianca (Democratic/Working Families)

Stephen Lindley (Democratic/Republican/Working Families/Conservative/Independence)

Dan Doyle (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Sam Valleriani (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Vince Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

U.S. House of Representatives — NY 24

Dana Balter (Democratic)

John Katko (Republican/Independence)

Steven Williams (Working Families)

New York State Senate — 54th District

Shauna O’Toole (Democratic)

Pamela Helming (Republican/Conservative/Independence/SAM)

New York State Assembly — 130th District

Scott Comegys (Democratic/SAM)

Brian Manktelow (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Wayne County Judge (unopposed)

John Nesbitt (Republican/Conservative)

Wayne County Coroner (unopposed)

Keith D. Benjamin (Republican/Conservative)

Newark Village Trustee (vote for any two)

Peter Blandino (Democratic/Newark United)

Steve DeRenzo (Democratic/Newark United)

Emily Howard (Republican)

Chris Burgess (Republican)

Butler Town Justice (unopposed)

John Jake Dates (Republican/Conservative)

Galen Town Mayor (unopposed)

Jerry Fremouw (Democratic/Republican)

Clyde Village Trustee (vote for any two)

Roland Kanaley (Democratic/Republican)

JoAnn Salerno (Democratic/Rising From Ash)

Michele Nicoletta (Republican/Michele Nicoletta)

John Jackson (Eyes to the Future)

Palmyra Councilman

Mitchell Murray (Democratic)

Doug DeRue (Republican)

Palmyra Mayor

Molly Budziszewski (Democratic/Village Voices)

David Husk (Republican/Palmyra First)

Palmyra Village Trustee (vote for any two)

Carrie Deming (Democratic/Village Voices)

Patrick Nolan (Republican/Palmyra First)

Rick Perry (Republican/Palmyra First)

Macedon Supervisor (unopposed)

Kim Leonard (Republican)

Macedon Councilman

Deborahh Napolitano (Democratic)

Richard Roets (Republican)

Sodus Town Justice

Frank Fava (Democratic)

Robert Fratangelo (Republican/Conservative)

Sodus Mayor (unopposed)

David Englert (Democratic/Reset Sodus/Conservative)

Sodus Village Trustee (vote for two)

Sandra Hamilton (Democratic/Reset Sodus)

Daniel Ingersoll (Republican/Conservative)

Laurie Hayden (Democratic)

Laurie Verbirdge (Republican/FIT)

Wolcott Councilman

Derek Ceratt (Community Unity)

Wyoming County Candidates and Races

President & Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic/Working Families)

Donald Trump and Mike Pence (Republican/Conservative)

Howie Hawkings and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independence)

New York Supreme Court 7th Judicial District (vote for up to four)

Gino Nitti (Democratic)

William Gargan (Democratic)

Julie Cianca (Democratic/Working Families)

Stephen Lindley (Democratic/Republican/Working Families/Conservative/Independence)

Dan Doyle (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Sam Valleriani (Republican/Conservative/Working Families/Independence)

Vince Dinolfo (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York Supreme Court 8th Judicial District

Amy Martoche (Democraticc/Working Families)

Gerald Greenan III (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Senate — 59th District

Jason Klimek (Democratic)

Patrick Gallivan (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

New York State Assembly — 147th District (unopposed)

David DiPietro (Republican/Conservative/Independence)

Attica Town Justice (unopposed)

Julie Perry (Republican)

Bennington Town Justice

Lani Brandon (Democratic/Citizens for Bennington)

Castile Town Supervisor (unexpired term, unopposed)

Stanley Klein (Republican)

Castile Town Council (unopposed)

David Phillips (Republican)

Eagle Town Justice (unopposed)

Alan Sabadesz (Republican)

Java Town Justice (unopposed)

Jennifer McCormick (Republican)

Sheldon Town Justice (unopposed)

Paul Romesser (Republican)

Warsaw Library Trustee

Peter Robinson (Democratic)

Deborah Gillen (Republican)

Lynda Wick (Republican)

Wethersfield Town Supervisor (3 year unexpired term, unopposed)

Ronald Jacoby (Republican)

Wethersfield Town Council (unexpired term, unopposed)