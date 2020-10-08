Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Chemung County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.

Below you’ll find information for Chemung County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.

Registering to Vote in Chemung County

Early voting in Chemung County

Chemung County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira.

Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:

Saturday, October 24, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 25, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 26, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 27, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 28, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 29, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, October 30, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, October 31, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 1, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.

The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.

For more information on early voting in Chemung County, visit our early voting page.

Chemung County polling sites

Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Chemung County Board of Elections website.

1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)

01-01 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812

01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864

01-05 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812



2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)

02-01 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-02 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

02-03 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-04 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

02-05 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

02-06 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814

3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)

03-01 Horseheads North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-02 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-03 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

03-04 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845



4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)

04-01 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845

04-02 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

04-03 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-04 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-05 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-06 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

04-07 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845

04-08 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)

05-01 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

05-02 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845

05-03 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838

05-04 Horseheads Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845



6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)

06-01 Baldwin Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861

06-02 Chemung Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825

06-04 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838

06-05 Van Etten Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889

06-06 Chemung Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825

7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM )

07-01 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-02 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

07-03 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-04 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-05 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905

07-06 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871



8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)

08-01 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-02 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-03 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903

08-04 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

08-05 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845

9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP )

09-01 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901

09-02 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901

09-03 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901

09-04 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901

09-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901

09-06 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

09-07 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

09-08 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901

10TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARTIN D. CHALK (REP)

10-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901

10-02 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901

10-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901

10-04 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901

10-05 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901

10-06 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905

10-07 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905



11TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – ROBERT BRIGGS (DEM)

11-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901

11-02 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901

11-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901

11-04 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901

11-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901

11-06 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901



12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)

12-01 City Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904

12-02 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY

12-03 City Southside Alliance Church (City of Light), 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY

12-04 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY

12-05 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY

12-06 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904



13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)

13-01 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

13-02 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

13-03 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

13-04 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

13-05 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904

13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904



14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)

14-01 Southport Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871

14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904

14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871

14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871

14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871



15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)

15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894

15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904

15-06 Elmira Highway Building Garage / Elmira, 76 County Rd. 1, Elmira, NY 14901

Chemung County Sample Ballot

*Town/Village ballots may vary

President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence

Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris

Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker

Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen

Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard

State Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – (Vote for Two)

Democratic – Elizabeth A. Gerry

Republican – Brian D. Burns

Independence – Elizabeth A. Gerry

Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Tracy Mitrano

Republican – Tom Reed

Conservative – Tom Reed

Working Families – Tracy Mitrano

Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee

Independence – Tom Reed

State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke

Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara

Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara

Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke

Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara

SAM – Leslie Danks Burke

Member of Assembly 124th District – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Randy Reid

Republican – Christopher S. Friend

Conservative – Christopher S. Friend

Independence – Christopher S. Friend

Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)

Republican – Philip A. Palmesano

Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano

Independence – Philip A. Palmesano

County Court Judge – (Vote for one)

Republican – Otto Campanella

Conservative – Damian M. Sonsire

Independence – Damian M. Sonsire

Libertarian – Otto Campanella

County Clerk -(Vote for one)

Republican – Linda Forrest

Independence – Linda Forrest

Conservative – Linda Forrest

CITY OF ELMIRA

Constable – 3 years unexpired term – (Vote for one)

Democratic – Michael Seifert

End Inequality – Tanisha R. Logan – Latimore

TOWN OF CHEMUNG

Town Justice – (Vote for any two)

Republican – Wesley A. Dibble

Republican – Douglas A. Vaughn

TOWN OF ERIN

Town Justice – (Vote for one)

Republican – Kyle M. Wieder

Conservative – Kyle M. Wieder

TOWN OF HORSEHEADS

Member of Council – 1 year unexpired term – (Vote for one)

Republican – Don Zeigler

Conservative – Joseph W. Atkinson, III

Independence – Don Zeigler

TOWN OF SOUTHPORT

Town Justice – (Vote for one)

Republican – Steven T. Milford

VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS Village Justice – (Vote for one)

Republican – Andrew Smith

Conservative – Michael Belosky

Village Trustee – (Vote for any two)

Republican – Bill Goodwin, Sr.

Republican – Michael Skroskznik

Conservative – Bill Goodwin, Sr.

Conservative – Michael Skroskznik

More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.