Empire State Trail opens on New Years Eve

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge is one of several spots where the new Empire State Trail crosses the Hudson River. The trail system begins 95 miles south at Battery Park and heads north 211 miles to the Canadian border as the crow flies.

The trail spans 750 miles from Manhattan’s tip through the Hudson and Champlain valleys to the Canadian border, from Albany, where the pathway branches off in Cohoes to head west toward Buffalo.

In Kingston as part of the 170-miles of new road surface for bikes is a bike tire repair station.

“Nearly four years ago, we announced plans to build the Empire State Trail, and I am excited to announce it’s been completed on time and will open on New Year’s Eve,” Governor Cuomo said. “There’s no trail like it in the nation – 750 miles of multi-use trail.”

Governor Cuomo introduced the trail in his 2017 State of the State address with the goal of the pathway to be opened year-round. The trail connects 20 regional trails covering over 400 existing miles to create the statewide signed route.

The New York State Department of Transportation made improvements to 170-miles of road surface so bikers could travel on low-speed rural roadways and city streets that are part of the linked trail system.

There were 58 separate projects to complete the trail.

Stationed along the 750-miles are 45 gateways and trailheads, welcoming hikers and bikers.

Trail markers point the way in Kingston, N.Y.

The Empire State Trail website offers an easy to use resource for enjoying the hundreds of miles of the system.