Erie and Champlain Canal openings on Friday launch navigation season

Sign in Waterford at the junction of the Erie Canal and Champlain Canal. (Doug Kerr / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Capital Region sections of the Erie and Champlain Canals are set to open to mariners on Friday at 7 a.m. The announcement from the New York State Canal Corporation came Wednesday.

Although construction and maintenance continue at several locks across the system, local locks opening on Friday include:

Canal Lock Location Erie E-2 Waterford Erie E-3 Waterford Erie E-4 Waterford Erie E-5 Waterford Erie E-6 Waterford Champlain C-1 Waterford Champlain C-2 Halfmoon Champlain C-3 Mechanicville Champlain C-4 Stillwater Champlain C-5 Schuylerville Champlain C-6 Fort Miller Champlain C-7, C-8 Fort Edward Champlain C-9 Smith’s Basin Champlain C-11 Comstock

Navigation season may have technically kicked off on Saturday, when portions of the eastern Erie Canal opened in Niskayuna, Scotia, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Canajoharie.

The canal system was originally planned to open for through navigation of the locks on May 15. In April, however, the Canal Corporation said it had to suspend non-essential construction and maintenance on canal locks, delaying navigation season.

Throughout the state, locks were targeted for opening by July 4, so the Friday opening is ahead of that schedule. However, there are locks in Washington, Herkimer, and Oneida Counties still projected to remain closed until August 10.

Canal navigation season closes on October 14.