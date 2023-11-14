LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance are set to headline the 2024 When We Were Young Festival, with ticket presales starting on Friday.

The festival will return for a third year to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19, 2024, with a massive lineup of over 50 bands, performing full albums front-to-back.

Bands in the lineup include Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, The Used, Simple Plan and more.

According to a release, full album performances for the festival will include My Chemical Romance’s “The Black Parade,” A Day to Remember’s “Homesick,” Jimmy Eat World’s “Bleed American,” Simple Plan’s “No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls,” and more.

The album for Fall Out Boy’s performance was not listed in the release.

Fans can sign up now for the festival text list to receive an access code for the presale, which begins Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. PST. After the presale, the remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST the same day.

General admission, general admission+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.