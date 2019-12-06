Fatal shooting at Pensacola Naval Base; four dead including shooter

0 min ago

Sheriff: “Crime scene was like being on the set of a movie”

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said they received the call about the active shooter at 7:51 a.m. ET.

The sheriff said they are in the middle of the investigation, and cannot provide much information. However, he said, “walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie.”

The two officers who negated the threat are in the local hospital, both shot in the limbs. They’re expected to recover.

“We do have several deceased and several wounded,” Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella at NAS Pensacola said.

The active shooter has been neutralized. The base is shut down until further notice.

Mayor of Pensacola, Grover Robinson called it a “tragic day” for the city of Pensacola, “We are a military town.” The mayor asked residents to stay away from that side of town.

11 people were shot

A total of 11 people were shot this morning at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Four of those are deceased, one of whom was the shooter, Escambia County’s Chief Chip Simmons said.

Eight people were transported to a local hospital, where one of the injured died.

There are currently three others inside the building who are deceased.

Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella at NAS Pensacola said the shooting happened in a classroom building.

Sheriff: Deputies engaged the shooter

David Morgan, sheriff of Escambia County, said two deputies engaged the shooter, and “It was a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that did negate the threat.”

The two officers were shot during the exchange with the gunman.

Morgan said that one deputy was shot in the arm and another was shot in the knee. “Both expected to survive,” Morgan said.

At least 3 people killed in shooting

Officials said four people, including the shooter, were killed in today in the Pensacola US Navy base shooting.

The shooting happened in a naval classroom

The fatal shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola took place in a classroom building, according to a Navy official who spoke at a press conference this morning.

He declined to answer if the shooter was military personnel or what specific classroom building the shooting took place in.

He added that almost all the buildings are classroom buildings because it’s a training facility.

Escambia County Sheriff: “Our community is secure at this time”

David Morgan, the Sheriff of Escambia County where the shooting took place this morning, said that the “threat has been negated.””Our community is secure at this time. We have no reason to believe — or are we looking for any additional shooters within Escambia County,” he said at a news conference moments ago.

SOON: Sheriff’s office holds a news conference

Any minute now, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference about the shooting at the front gate of NAS Pensacola. The press conference was slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Pensacola’s US congressman: “Our hearts break today”

Florida’s Congressman Matt Gaetz, whose district includes the Navy Base where the shooting occurred this morning, tweeted a video about the incident.

He said that he is “deeply saddened” by the shooting. He also spoke about the importance of Pensacola to his district, calling it a “huge source of pride for all of northwest Florida.””Our hearts break today,” Gaetz said.

He also repeated calls from law enforcement for Florida residents to stay clear of the base today.

#BREAKING: Update on shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola: pic.twitter.com/YKxuzhYapD — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 6, 2019

At least 8 patients at Baptist Health Care, but their conditions are not known

At least 8 patients were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola after the shooting, according to a statement from hospital Public Relations Specialist Kathy Bowers.”We do not have any conditions to report at this time,” she said. “Our teams are treating patients and we are working with Navy personnel to communicate with family members.”

Earlier today, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital said it had not received any patients, but was ready to take any transports.

Mike Pence says he’s “saddened to hear of the horrible shooting”

Vice President Mike Pence said that he is “saddened to hear of the horrible shooting” in Pensacola and said he is “continuing to monitor the situation.”

On Twitter, Pence also said that he is praying for the victims and their families and praised the first responders for “their swift action.”

Naval base will be closed for the rest of the day

Naval Air Station Pensacola will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to its Facebook page. “The base is closed for the remainder of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed onto the base. Additional information to follow,” the Facebook post says.

We expect officials to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET about the shooting.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: “Please pray for everyone impacted by this horrible situation”

Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio “spoke to commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola” and is “in close contact with all the relevant officials,” according to a tweet this morning.

He also called for prayers for “everyone impacted by this horrible situation.”

The Naval Air Station Pensacola is still on lockdown

The Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida is still on lockdown, according to LCDR Megan Isaac, the US Navy spokesperson.

Read her full statement below:

“There was an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida this morning. The base remains on lockdown. The shooter is confirmed deceased, and two additional fatalities are confirmed. Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies.”

Pensacola’s Sacred Heart Hospital is prepared to receive patients

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital has not received any patients from the shooting but it is “anticipating” transports to their hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Mike Burke.

At one point, as many as 6 patients were expected, then 3 patients. Most have gone to Baptist Health Hospital, because of its proximity to the base, Burke said.

Baptist Health had 5 patients at last check.

President Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirms President Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting. “The President has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station/Forest Sherman Field and is monitoring the situation,” he said.

At least 2 dead, 3 injured in US Navy base shooting

At least two people were killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, said Jason Bortz with public affairs. The shooter is also dead.

At least three people were injured in the shooting.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is monitoring the situation in Pensacola

Sen. Rick Scott, from Florida, said he is monitoring the situation and is praying for the injured.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter this morning:

We’re monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Thank you to the @USNavy and local law enforcement for their quick response.



Ann and I are praying for the swift recovery for individuals that were injured and taken to the hospital. https://t.co/dSkareop1Q — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 6, 2019

FBI responding to Pensacola base shooting

FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the shooting, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

What we know about about the base where the shooting happened

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base’s website.

Many families also live there, said retired Adm. John Kirby, CNN’s military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

One killed, shooter dead, US Navy says

The US Navy just tweeted that the “Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed.”

Other people have been inured, but it’s not clear how many.

Pensacola base shooter is dead, sheriff says

Escambia County Sheriff Office posted on their Facebook page, “The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.”

Local authorities are there to help lockdown the base to traffic.

Navy confirms Pensacola base is on lockdown

The US Navy tweeted that they “are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.”

The Navy also said that the air station is on lockdown.

Sheriff: “Active shooter on NAS Pensacola”

“I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it’s going on right now,” Amber Southard Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells CNN.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” a post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads.

When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and disconnected the line.

“Active situation” at Pensacola Naval base

There’s an “active situation” at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

A post on Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Facebook page reads:

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

When CNN spoke to dispatch at Naval Air Station Pensacola they said, “we have an active situation right now” and hung up.

