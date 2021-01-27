FBI arrests Glens Falls man who recorded himself smoking pot in the Capitol

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a rally in Washington. Both within and outside the walls of the Capitol, banners and symbols of white supremacy and anti-government extremism were displayed as an insurrectionist mob swarmed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A spokesperson with the FBI reports that the agency arrested James Bonet on Wednesday morning. They released the following statement:

“This morning our office arrested Glens Falls resident James Bonet for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. We will continue to diligently track down and hold accountable any individual who chose to break the law that day and make sure they are brought to justice. Anyone with information that could assist us in the matter should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

NEWS10 obtained FBI documents on Tuesday that detailed a case against Bonet, a Glens Falls resident, for documenting his role in the insurrection on Capitol Hill. Damningly, one video he posted to social media—and later deleted—depicted him smoking marijuana within the Capitol Building itself.

The FBI spokesperson said the agency was not able to comment on the matter until they had Bonet in custody.

Bonet does not yet appear on a list tracking every arrest made by the Department of Justice in relation to the violence at the Capitol. The FBI says its digital tip process has changed, and you should visit tip.fbi.gov to get word to the agency.