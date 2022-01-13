FBI Charlotte, National Park Service seek witnesses in homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WNCT) – FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are seeking information from the public to assist in a homicide investigation.

On October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island, was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock. Agents have determined Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

(FBI photo)

To develop a more detailed timeline of the crime, the FBI and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are asking the public to contact them if they saw the men or the Chevy SUV on October 6, 2021, or October 7, 2021, traveling between Raleigh and Blowing Rock.

If you have information to help, call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009.