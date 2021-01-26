FBI: Glens Falls man filmed smoking weed in Capitol Building during insurrection

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An FBI document obtained by NEWS10 accuses James Bonet of Glens Falls with taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

On January 11 the FBI reports that they learned Bonet was present inside the Capitol during the riot after encountering two videos allegedly posted to his Facebook page. An informant told agents that additional videos had been deleted after posting, including one that shows him smoking a joint on the premises.

Using law enforcement databases, the FBI confirmed that Bonet owned the Facebook page in question, and that a car with his license plate traveled southbound on Interstate 95 late in the evening on January 5, reaching at least as far as Baltimore. On January 7, a car with the same license plate was tracked on the same interstate, again in Baltimore, and up through into Albany.

The FBI also received anonymous submissions corroborating previous reports of Bonet’s since-deleted videos, including the apparent smoking gun below:

Photo provided by the FBI

In the video, Bonet allegedly says “Capitol building smoking with all my people!”

The FBI document reports an interview with someone who knows Bonet, describing him as openly trying to convince others of political conspiracy theories, including that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The interview subject related fear of contracting COVID from Bonet after seeing him post on social media unmasked at crowded Trump rallies.

Other videos attested to by the FBI include chants of “Whose house? / Our house!” and Bonet saying “We made it in the building b****s! We’re taking it back! We are taking it back, we made it in the building!” He then allegedly walks up a small flight of stairs toward a door to the Capitol alongside other unauthorized individuals.

The FBI Special Agent who authored the document says there is probable cause to believe Bonet broke more than one federal statute.