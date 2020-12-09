FedEx driver dies after truck plunges from overpass in fiery crash

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) — The driver of a FedEx semi-trailer died Wednesday after the truck fell over the side of a highway in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, and smashed onto the roadway below, authorities say.

Picture of a truck on fire on K-10 courtesy of Joe Adam.

Johnson County MED-ACT confirmed that a truck was traveling along Kansas Highway 7 around 5 a.m. when it flipped off of the overpass onto Kansas Highway 10.

The truck then burst into flames, filling the area with smoke.

The fire consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

Responders were taking apart the truck and trying to assess the situation at 7:30 a.m.

The name of the FedEx driver was not immediately released.

There is a FedEx facility not far from the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.