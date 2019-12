Authorities investigate the scene after a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Several people died in the crash. (Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Energy Center Post Office, located at 455 Feu Follet Road in Lafayette, due to Saturday’s plane crash near the facility where five people died.

There will be no disruption to post office delivery, officials announced.

Energy Center customers may conduct retail transactions at the Bertrand Post Office and P.O. Box customers may pick up their mail at the Bertrand location.