Final round of ‘Jeopardy!’ guests hosts announced — including a fan favorite

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: LeVar Burton attends Sir Patrick Stewart placing his handprints and footprints In cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The game show “Jeopardy!” announced Wednesday its final round of guest hosts, and the roster includes seasoned journalists and one fan favorite.

The final hosts include “Good Morning America” anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton, journalist David Faber and sports broadcaster Joe Buck.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Mike Richards, Executive Producer of “Jeopardy,” said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

The search for a new “Jeopardy!” host began last year, when longtime and much-loved host Alex Trebek died of cancer.

Since then, new episodes have featured a slew of guest hosts, including Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Some “Jeopardy!” fans will be especially excited to hear of LeVar Burton’s inclusion on the roster. In early April, a petition began circulating to secure Burton the top job.

“For my entire life LeVar Burton has been a beacon of wisdom, literacy, and humanity. I can think of no better successor to the late Alex Trebek,” one wrote supporter of the petition, which has since garnered over 246,000 signatures.

Burton supports the petition himself, retweeting multiple Twitter users who proposed him as a guest host. Burton even told Black News Tonight that “I’ve had my eye on that job for a long time.”