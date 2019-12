Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a popular Mayville, New York diner.

Several fire departments responded to a fire at the Mayville Diner located at 7 W Chautauqua Street in Mayville, NY.

The fire began before 11 p.m. Monday night. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. A fire investigator will be looking into the cause of the fire.