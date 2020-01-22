First U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed; CDC to screen passengers at major airports

Major U.S. airports are screening passengers arriving from the central Chinese city where the outbreak of a new, potentially deadly virus began.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff are taking temperatures and questioning passengers arriving from Wuhan, China at the San Francisco International Airport, the Los Angeles International Airport, and the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

On Tuesday, CDC officials announced the agency would add the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and the Atlanta International Airport to the mix later this week.

Officials will also begin forcing all passengers from Wuhan to go to one of those five airports if they wish to enter the U.S.

“So, the passengers that are currently involved in this process are passengers that are arriving on nonstop flights from Wuhan, as well as, passengers who may be connecting, but originated their travel in Wuhan. We’re not aware of any plans to expand this, but again that would be a CDC decision to do so,” said Dough Yakel, spokesman, San Francisco International Airport.

The U.S. reported its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday saying a Washington resident who returned last week from the Wuhan area was hospitalized near Seattle.

The first human infection with new #coronavirus (#2019-nCoV) has been reported in the US in a person who recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Additional cases in travelers have been reported in Thailand, Japan, and The Republic of Korea. https://t.co/bbH7gGPuyh pic.twitter.com/cGvFc4DYDZ — CDC (@CDCgov) January 21, 2020

The man—identified as a Snohomish County resident in his 30’s—was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said.