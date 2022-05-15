ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday, that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on May 16, to honor victims of the horrific shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. The Governor directs flags to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Monday and should remain lowered until all of the victims are laid to rest.

“The violence we witnessed at the hands of this white supremacist is sickening, unacceptable and it must stop here,” Governor Hochul said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront white supremacy head-on. My heart is with our neighbors in Buffalo, the victims and their families — their legacy will live on.”