Florida highway patrol officer, originally from Warren, killed in roadway shooting.

Investigators in Florida are still working to determine why a Florida Highway Patrol officer, originally from Warren county, was killed in a roadway shooting.

Those investigators from Martin County Florida identified the officer as Joseph Bullock. Bullock has been with the Florida Highway Patrol for 24 years.

Investigators say that Bullock pulled over to help a disabled motorist shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning along the I-95 in Palm City, FL.

For an unknown reason a person in the car shot and killed Bullock. The suspect was then shot and killed by another police officer who happened to be in the area.

A spokesperson with the Sheffield Middle-High School confirms that Bullock lived in Warren County before moving to Florida in the 10th grade.