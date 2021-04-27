Florida man reunites with dog he had to surrender due to homelessness after finding new job, place to live

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay, Florida man had to give up his dog to the Tampa Bay Humane Society after falling on hard times. Now, the man and his furry friend have been reunited.

Dakota had to be surrendered to the Tampa Bay Humane Society after her owner had “fallen on very difficult times and become homeless,” according to the Humane Society.

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post that the man loved Dakota dearly but knew he couldn’t care for her properly and was hoping that she’d find a better life.

Dakota, however, remained unadopted for weeks waiting to find her new forever home. But on Tuesday, the Humane Society received a phone call. Dakota’s owner had gotten a job, found a new home, and was calling us on the very slim chance that she was still there.

When Dakota was reunited with her dad the Humane Society says “she absolutely squealed with delight and ran straight into his arms… the young man was so overwhelmed with emotion that he began to cry.”

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay loved the touching reunion so much that they provided the pair with a new leash, collar and six months of preventative medications.