Florida mother of 3 shot, killed while home with kids, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating after a young mother of three was shot and killed in a Florida home.

The woman’s family identified her as 25-year-old Jeannairy “Jeannie” Dominguez.

Dominguez’s three children, all under the age of 8, were inside the apartment when the shots were fired just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police say. They were uninjured.

The children were still in the home when officers arrived on scene.

“Not only for her family but especially for her children, we want to find the person responsible,” said Detective Robin Tillett, with the Lakeland Police Department. “It’s just … it’s really sad.”



(Credit: Courtesy of Naralis Dominguez)

Eleven bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the apartment.

Resident Ekho Powell said, “I feel very strongly about seeing that she gets justice.”

Powell lives in the Lakeland, Florida, neighborhood where the shooting happened.

Though Powell didn’t know Dominguez, she went to her neighbors to look for witnesses and surveillance videos to give to investigators. She also offered up video she took of distant gunshots.

“I feel like a sense of ownership that, ‘OK, it shouldn’t have happened here, but since it happened here, I want to rally as a community,’” she said.

Credit: WFLA

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with funeral costs. It reads, “We all lost an amazing spirit in this world and are grieving a loss that is unbelievable.”

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or a suspect.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity on social media, which is great,” Tillett said. “But we’re asking people if you have any information, it doesn’t matter how small the tip is or what the information is, to call the detectives here at the Lakeland Police Department.”