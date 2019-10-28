RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan say she has died. Hagan was 66.
The family issued a statement Monday said Hagan died unexpectedly Monday morning.
Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat who was elected in elected in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.
During her time on Capitol Hill, she was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senior FAFSA Week taking place to help high school seniors apply for financial aid
- Bus falls backwards into sinkhole in Pittsburgh; single passenger and driver escape safely
- Former North Carolina US Sen Kay Hagan dies
- Motivation Monday- Easy, beneficial home workouts part 2
- Picture Perfect Weather- Madalyn Bogdonski