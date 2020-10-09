Former NYS Senator Joe Bruno laid to rest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before his funeral service, people paid their respects to former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno at the stadium that bears his name, ‘The Joe’. People staying in their cars and honking to celebrate Joe Bruno’s life.

Bruno helped secure the funds for the stadium where the Tri-City ValleyCats play. He threw out the first pitch at the beginning of every season. Before his funeral service at St. Pius X in Loudonville, Bruno will be taken around the bases at ‘The Joe’, a place that he loved to visit.

Bruno’s Funeral Mass began at 1 p.m.

After his Funeral Mass, Bruno was taken to his final resting place at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. Before he is brought to the cemetery, Bruno circled the New York State Capitol to honor his legacy in the Senate.

His son Kenneth Bruno made a touching video to honor his father.