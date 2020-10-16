Former Titans cheerleader dies from injuries suffered in downtown Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee Titans cheerleader critically injured in a crash earlier this month in downtown Nashville has died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed Patrick Holz passed away at the hospital Wednesday.

Metro police said Holz, 24, was involved in a crash the night of Oct. 3 along Interstate 40 near Exit 210C, between Second and Fourth avenues, as he left work.

Officers said a Ford Explorer struck Holz’s Jeep from behind, sending both vehicles into the right shoulder. His Jeep rolled and Holz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, according to investigators.

Holz was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. His arm had to be amputated and he tested positive for COVID-19, so no visitors were allowed in his hospital room, his girlfriend told News 2.

An online fundraiser set up to help Holz’s family has raised nearly $20,000.

