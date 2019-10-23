Former V.P. Joe Biden makes appearance in Scranton

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in his hometown of Scranton today as he pushes for the democratic nomination for the presidency.

Biden taking the stage at the “Scranton Cultural Center” highlighting economic policies geared towards growing the middle class and explaining his reasons for running.

“Let’s get something straight,” Biden said. “Wall Street did not build America and investment bankers did not build America. Hard working middle class people built America. Unions built the middle class and the middle class built this country.”

Biden also addressing the recent turmoil in Syria and how the Trump Administration’s foreign policy decisions are affecting our allies