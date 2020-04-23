Breaking News
Friday marks the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope

National News
Friday marks 30 years since the launch of the famed Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble blasted off on April 24, 1990. It has provided stunning images and innumerable science observations over the past three decades.

It has helped determine the age of the universe and revolutionized humanity’s understanding of it.

In the early years, Hubble experienced problems, including an imperfection in the primary mirror that made images slightly blurry. There was also an issue with multiple gyroscope failures.

The Hubble Space Telescope was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.

