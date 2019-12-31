Funeral services announced for youngest victim of plane crash

Funeral services have been announced for Michael “Walker” Vincent, the youngest victim of a plane crash Saturday in Lafayette.

Services for the 16-year old will be held at Our Saviors Church- Lafayette Campus on Thursday, Janaury 2, 2020.

Services will start at 3:00 p.m.

Visitation will on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508.

Vincent passed away on December 28, 2019, one day shy of his 16th birthday.

He gained his wings with his mother, Gretchen David Vincent, doing what they loved most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play, his obituary stated.

