GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley

A financial lifeline for millions of Americans who lost their jobs when the coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a halt in the spring is coming to an end this weekend: The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits on top of state benefits is expiring.

This boost has been vital in keeping out-of-work Americans and those working reduced hours afloat. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed in March, created a $2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the pandemic. It provided an extra $600 through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program to help reduce the impact for the over 20 million affected when businesses were shuttered nationwide.