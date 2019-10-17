General Motors reaches deal to end employee strike

General Motors has reached a deal to end a strike by 50,000 of its workers.

The tentative agreement was announced by negotiators this afternoon.

In September, employees walked off the job protesting their pay, benefits, and the treatment of temporary workers.

The strike lasted 31 days and cost GM around $1.5 billion in profit.

The United Auto Workers Union says it has worked to get fair contracts for workers.

The deal still needs approval by both union leadership, as well as GM leadership before it can take effect.