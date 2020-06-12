Girl Scouts give over 17,000 boxes of cookies to Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York teamed up with its sister group in Los Angeles to donate 17,800 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the American Red Cross.

“Giving donors a box of Girl Scout cookies is such a simple gesture but will be a big thank you to donors and will definitely sweeten their day.” Emily Monigan

American Red Cross

The local Girl Scouts chapter had to cut cookie season short because of the coronavirus, and had a large supply of unsold boxes. The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles reached out using its philanthropic program, Gift of Caring, to buy the surplus and donate in the Capital Region.

“Our long-standing relationship with the Red Cross and its mission to help first responders during this time made it a great fit to provide these boxes of cookies to those who need them most.” Mary Buszuwski

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York

The American Red Cross will redistribute the sweets to essential services and front line workers like first responders, food banks, and blood donors.