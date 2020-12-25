Gov. Cuomo calls for additional flood response support as storm impacts NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo directed state agencies to deploy additional flood and storm response assets as warm temperatures and a large storm system have begun impacting the state. This storm system may lead to localized urban and river flooding.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has pre-deployed swift water rescue teams to strategic locations throughout the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. Additionally, the Division has readied all 10 of the state’s regional stockpiles and are prepared to deploy resources ranging from pumps, sandbags and generators to cots, blankets and pillows.

Other state agencies are also preparing boats and other watercraft for deployment in the event they are needed.

Currently, forecasters are calling for 2 to 3 inches of widespread rainfall across most of the state, with 3 to 6 inches of rain possible across the eastern Catskills where there is significant snowpack already on the ground. The heaviest periods of rain are expected during the overnight hours.

Not only does this storm raise the level of concern in terms of flooding, but forecasters are also predicting that portions of the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph during the overnight hours into Friday, with the potential for gusts of up to 65 mph in the New York City and Long Island Regions during the same time frame. This creates the potential for power outages due to downed tree limbs and other debris.

As most of the state faces the potential for heavy rainfall, lake effect snow has begun moving into the Western New York Region. Approximately 3 to 5 inches of snow are to be expected through Friday evening. Temperatures behind the system are expected to drop rapidly late Friday. New Yorkers traveling for the holidays should use extreme caution as standing water could freeze on Friday night, increasing the chances of black ice and hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has continued to issue numerous Advisories, Watches, and Warnings for flooding, high winds and winter weather.