HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will discuss Monday afternoon how Pennsylvania will continue to support Ukraine during the ongoing attacks by Russia. He will also highlight how the commonwealth will further sever ties with Russia.

To watch the press conference, click on the video player above at the time of the livestream.

Gov. Wolf is expected to speak at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.