Grants awarded to PA fire companies to fight wildfires

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a firefighter sprays water on a controlled burn while fighting a wildfire in Magalia, Calif. The outbreak of the coronavirus is making the U.S. Forest Service and others change strategies for fighting wildfires, as the need for isolation and social distancing comes into play against the necessity of having firefighters work and live closely together. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration announced on Tuesday that there is $591,975 available in funding to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state’s forests.

The funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout Pennsylvania.

Local firefighting companies that are in communities with less than 10,000 residents qualify for aid. The funding is used for training and equipment purchases that are directly related to fighting brush or forest fires.

“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally — especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic — than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary.

The following local fire companies received grants:

Bedford County

Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Hyndman, $2,500

Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Schellsburg, $10,000

Blair County

Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Hollidaysburg, $1,839

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Williamsburg, $5,000

Cambria County

Ashville Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Ashville, $1,550

Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Johnstown, $10,000

West Taylor Volunteer Fire Co, Johnstown, $2,800

Centre County

Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Hall, $5,014

Hope Fire Number 2, Philipsburg $10,000

Millheim Fire Company Number 1, Millheim $4,000

Nittany Wildland Firefighters Inc., Bellefonte $8,941

Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus $3,186

Clearfield County

Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association, Clearfield, $3,150

Ramey Fire Engine Company Number 1, Ramey, $2,029

Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, Winburne, $5,000

Huntingdon County

Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Alexandria, $1,653

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Cassville, $10,000

Jefferson County

Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway, $3,300

Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Ringgold, $10,000

Somerset County

Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset, $5,000

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Boswell, $908

A breakdown of the other counties in the state that received funding can be found below:

Adams County

Cashtown Community Fire Department, Cashtown, $2,091

Liberty Fire Company Number 1, East Berlin $7,632

United Hook & Ladder Company 33, New Oxford, $10,000

Allegheny County

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale, $5,000

Armstrong County

Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg, $5,270

Kiski Township Fire Department, Apollo, $10,000

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, Leechburg, $7,500

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian, $3,436

West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, $2,823

Berks County

Berks Emergency Strike Team, Reading, $2,085

Brecknock Township Fire Company Number 1, Mohnton, $3,000

Mt. Pleasant Fire Company, Bernville, $4,500

Oley Fire Company, Oley, $1,028

Shoemakersville Fire Company Number 1, Shoemakersville, $5,300

Bucks County

Delaware Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Erwinna, $3,225

Carbon County

Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company, Albrightsville, $5,000

Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Aquashicola ,$3,500

East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Ashfield ,$10,000

Chester County

Avondale Fire Company, Avondale, $10,000

Crawford County

Greenwood Voluntefer Fire & Rescue, Conneaut Lake, $9,684

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg, $10,000

Dauphin County

Londonderry Fire Company Number 1, Middletown, $1,573

Delaware County

Edgemont Township Fire Company Number 1, Gradyville, $4,092

Fayette County

Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Number 2, Belle Vernon, $2,070

Franklin County

Fannett Metal Fire & Ambulance Company, Dry Run, $2,056

Indiana County

Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brush Valley, $1,984

Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc , Penn Run, $7,961

Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Creekside, $10,000

Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Center, $689

Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Plumville, $4,500

Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Saltsburg, $8,353

Juniata County

Fayette Fire Company Inc., McAllisterville, $3,914

Juniata Wildland Firefighters Inc., McAllisterville, $4,527

Lackawanna County

Excelsior Hose Company Number 1, Olyphant, $1,326

Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company Number 3, Eynon, $3,413

Lancaster County

Garden Spot Fire Rescue, New Holland, $7,929

West Willow Fire Company, West Willow, $1,696

Lawrence County

Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Castle, $8,000

New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen’s Association, New Wilmington, $7,738

Wurtemburg Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City, $2,030

Lebanon County

Mt. Zion Community Fire Company, Lebanon $3,000

South Lebanon Fire Company Number 1, Lebanon, $5,000

Lehigh County

Lynnport Community Fire Company Number 1, New Tripoli, $6,352

Upper Milford Western District Fire Company, Old Zionsville, $5,855

Luzerne County

Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, White Haven, $2,975

Hughestown Hose Company Number 1, Pittston, $7,500

Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 Inc., Shickshinny, $4,216

Pond Hill Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Wapwallopen, $775

Lycoming County

Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, $8,300

McKean County

Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $970

Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $5,000

Mercer County

Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County, Greenville, $10,000

Monroe County

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Summit, $10,000

Northampton County

Bushkill Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association, Nazareth, $10,000

Charotin Hose Company Number 1, Catasauqua, $10,000

Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, $4,500

Lookout Fire Company Number 1 of Pen Argyl, Pen Argyle, $7,500

Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Wind Gap, $10,000

Upper Nazareth Fire Department, Nazareth, $3,177

Perry County

Liverpool Volunteer Fire Company, Liverpool, $7,000

Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 New Buffalo, New Buffalo $10,000

Pike County

Milford Fire Department Inc., Milford, $5,500

Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Matamoras, $7,840

Schuylkill County

Community Fire Company New Ringgold, New Ringgold, $10,000

Good Intent Hose Company Number 1, Llewellyn, $2,750

Liberty Fire Company, Schuylkill Haven, $3,735

North End Fire Company, Pine Grove, $5,874

Ryan Township Fire Company, Barnesville, $1,500

Weiser Wildland Firefighters Inc., Pine Grove, $10,000

Snyder County

Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, $2,675

Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, $2,406

Sullivan County

Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Laporte, $10,000

Susquehanna County

Springville Volunteer Fire Company, Springville, $3,200

Tioga County

Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc., Mansfield, $1,500

Union County

Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, $10,000

Venango County

Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville, $9,650

Warren County

Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Warren, $5,240

Washington County

Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Amity, $1,225

Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Charleroi, $10,000

McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald, $4,500

Midway Volunteer Fire Dept Of Washington Company, Midway, $2,235

Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Inc, Roscoe, $4,750

Wayne County

White Mills Fire Department, White Mills, $10,000

Westmoreland County

Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Scottdale, $3,168

Wyoming County