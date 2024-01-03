(The Hill) – Fox News host Sean Hannity announced Tuesday he moved from New York to Florida, a state he says has elected officials who “share his values.”

“I’ve been threatening now to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida,” he said on his iHeartRadio show on Tuesday. “I am out. I am done. I’m finished.”

US conservative talk show host Sean Hannity arrives in the Spin Room following the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hannity said his move to the Sunshine State was motivated by the conservative policies and elected officials in the state, pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) as examples. He said he already “feels a lot better” about his decision to relocate to Florida full-time.

“And finally for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” Hannity said.

He claimed that he is one of many who have moved from Democratic-led states to Republican-led states like Florida. DeSantis has touted Florida as one of the fastest-growing states while on the campaign trail for the White House, often suggesting that people are moving from blue states like New York and California to Florida.

Hannity blasted Democratic-led states as having “high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime [and] horrible school districts” on his radio show.

“And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand and there’s not a single person that I know, that made a move like this that is not happy that they’ve made it,” he said.