Happy National Senior Citizens Day!

(CNN/NEWS10) — Friday is National Senior Citizens Day, first celebrated in 1988 and set by Ronald Reagan, the oldest president:

“Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. That remains true today, and gives us ample reason this year to reserve a special day in honor of the senior citizens who mean so much to our land. “With improved health care and more years of productivity, older citizens are reinforcing their historical roles as leaders and as links with our patrimony and sense of purpose as individuals and as a Nation. Many older people are embarking on second careers, giving younger Americans a fine example of responsibility, resourcefulness, competence, and determination. And more than 4.5 million senior citizens are serving as volunteers in various programs and projects that benefit every sector of society. Wherever the need exists, older people are making their presence felt—for their own good and that of others.” Ronald Reagan

President of the United States of America, 1981 to 1988

The Social Security Administration considers “seniors” to be people who are roughly aged 65 or older. The Census Bureau said there were 40.3 million Americans over 65 in the 2010 Census, and there were more than 54 million in July 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that this age group is most prone to complications from COVID-19. So, in addition to reaching out to tell your elderly loved ones you love them, this could also be a good time to reach out to a senior in your neighborhood who’s stuck at home.