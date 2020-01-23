Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial got underway today.

In opening statements, the prosecution detaliled the graphic and violent accusations.

The defense said his accusers had friendly exchanges after the alleged assaults took place.

ABC’s Trevor Ault reports.

More than two years ago after the first accusations surfaced against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his long awaited trial is now underway in New York City.

Weinstein is charged with five felony sex crimes, including rape and is facing life in prison if convicted.

In today’s opening statements, the prosecution offered a scathing descriptoion of the accusastions against the produce saying Weinstein “was not just a titan in Hollywood, but a rapist” and “the evidencne from both witnesses stand and will show that man was a sexual predator.”

Weinstein’s defense attorney stated that is wasn’t true, calling the assistant DA’s statement “a preview to a movie your’re not going to see.”

Weinstein’s attorney showed the jury what he described as frienldy emails between Weinstein and his accusers, which were sent after the alleged assaults took place.

The attorney said “it’s not going to be this predator-prey dynamic that the state so badly wants you to believe.”

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has repetedly insisted any sexual encounters were consentual.

While the charges in this New York trial are centered around teh allegations from two women, more than 80 have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Six women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault are expected to testify over the course of the trial. Weinstein is also facing rape and sexual assault charges related to different incidents in Los Angeles.