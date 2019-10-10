Hearing set in Arkansas for Hunter Biden paternity case

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A hearing has been set in Arkansas for the paternity case tied to the family of a Presidential hopeful.

Lunden Roberts of Independence County, Arkansas, has filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Roberts claims Hunter Biden is the father of her one-year-old child, and her attorney has ordered Biden to submit a DNA test to determine the paternity.

The motion for DNA testing was extended to October 21.

An interlocutory (temporary) hearing is set for December 2 at the Independence County Courthouse, 192 East Main Street, in Batesville.

In the notice, Biden was notified of his right to be present at the hearing.

Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.

Biden has denied all allegations of paternity.