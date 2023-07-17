(KTLA) – Ty Pennington, the former host of Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, was hospitalized in Denver after a “sore throat” he had for a month was found to be something else.

The HGTV star took to social media on Friday to shed light on the “interesting” week he was having and what exactly sent him to the ICU.

“Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” Pennington said on Instagram. “Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown down to the ICU in Denver.”

Pennington had attended the premiere of the new Barbie movie in Los Angeles last Sunday and was filming in Breckenridge, Colorado when he woke up on Tuesday morning barely able to breathe.

He was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado where he had successful surgery on Wednesday afternoon and was released from the ICU on Thursday.

In his post, Pennington thanked hospital staff and reminded his fans to always listen to your body.