Highmark recognized as “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for three consecutive years

Highmark Inc. is named as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the third consecutive year.

They received a perfect score of 100 points in the National Corporate Equality Index for their supportive and inclusive work culture, where all employees are welcome as unique individuals.

To celebrate their achievement, Highmark Health’s downtown Pittsburgh headquarters, Fifth Avenue Place, will light with a rainbow design from January 21st to January 24th.

