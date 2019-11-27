Holiday weekend storms wreaking havoc across the country

1  of  2
Winter weather is pounding the Rockies and Northern plains with storms moving East and threatening to disrupt holiday travel for millions of Americans.

In Colorado’s Eastern plains, blizzard conditions shut down a big part of Interstate 70. That highway closed from East of Denver all the way to the Kansas state line.

Colorado State Troopers have reported blowing snow that is creating icy roads and white out conditions, while several inches of snow fell overnight in downtown Denver making for slick conditions.

Meanwhile in New York City, it’s not the snow, but the wind that is getting all the attention. That is because the famous Macy’s Parade balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour (mph) of if gusts are stronger than 34 mph.

