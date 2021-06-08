Hostage released from situation in Irving, suspect taken into custody

UPDATE: 7:31 p.m.: At approximately 7:14 P.M., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

UPDATE: (7:07 p.m.): New York State Police say the hostage has been released in good health.

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hostage situation on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving has Route 438 blocked off, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

A lockdown is in place and residents are asked to stay indoors. Mercy Flight is on the scene.

State police tell News 4 that multiple law enforcement agencies have established a perimeter and hostage negotiators are on scene. They said they were reporting to a car collision at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the operator of one of the vehicles brandished a weapon and took a hostage.

Video sent to News 4 from a viewer shows a man appearing to take a woman hostage while holding her around the neck. Police have their guns drawn.