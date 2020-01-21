Hundreds of migrants detained after crossing border

Hundreds of Central American migrants waded across a river into Southern Mexico on Monday.

The move was a test of President Donald Trump’s Central America strategy to keep them away from the U.S. border.

Over the weekend, government officials convinced about one thousand people they should enter legally over the border bridge. But on Monday, migrants were detained at the river and along the highway as Mexican officials tried to prevent them from entering the country.

Mexico’s national immigration institute issued a statement saying that it would detain any migrants without legal status, hold them in detention centers, and report those who did not have legal status.