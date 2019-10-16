ICE detainee dies at Richwood Correctional Center

RICHWOOD, La. (10/16/2019) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee being held at Richwood Correctional Center has died, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

They identified the detainee as Roylan Hernández-Diáz, 43, from Cuba. They say he died at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday from what appears to be a self-inflicted strangulation.

NBC 10 contacted LaSalle Corrections, who operates RCC, who confirmed the death. They say they would release more details in the coming days.

Homeland Security says Mr. Hernández-Diáz entered ICE custody on May 20, 2019. They say he had a case still pending before immigration courts at the time of his death.

Below is the full press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: