In case you missed it: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

The disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of criminal sexual act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

He was also found guilty of third degree rape of a woman back in 2013.

The jurors found him not guilty on two counts for predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

“This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America I believe and this day is a new day,” said Cy Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney.

Weinstein’s sentencing is set to take place on March 11th where he faces up to 29 years in prison.