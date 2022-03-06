STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined other attorneys general by launching an investigation into the social media app ‘TikTok’ and its association with mental health.

A bipartisan group of state attorneys of at least eight states has taken the lead on an investigation into TikTok.

The investigation is looking to see if the social media app has violated state consumer protection laws by not doing enough to keep young children using the app protected from a potentially harmful impact on their mental and physical health.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has since joined the coalition. Some people in Stroudsburg tell us they support the investigation.

“Kids should strive to be successful at school and be good people and have strong, meaningful friendships. But they want you to do silly dances and kind of like embrace a materialistic lifestyle,” said Daniel Brodeen.

“The thing that I notice about it is like a lot of mindless scrolling through it for hours and hours and hours on end. It kind of kills things like being productive for a day,” stated Jonathan Crow.

While others like Lee Narvez are a TikTok user herself.

“I think it’s fun because people can like to show themselves without being judged necessarily. I get the whole hate thing, but you get to be creative on that,” explained Narvez.

Robert Stern is CEO & founder of the social leader. He says all social media nowadays is more intense for children because of its availability.

“The old days it was you see it on the news at 6, 5 or 11, or maybe the early morning, now it’s 24 hours a day and some kids get enthralled into what they’re seeing and it can really put anxiety levels up,” stated Stern.

Stern tells us a way for parents to control what children are watching is by open communication.

“Sitting down at the dinner table and having those conversations. What’d you do today? What’d you see on tiktok? What’d you think about it? Those conversations will counteract what they see,” explained Stern.

Stern says another way to take down the levels of stress from social media is limiting how much you’re using the apps.