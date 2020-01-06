Iran: the latest

President Trump is practically daring the Iranians to retaliate, informing Congress by tweet, “should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.”

That sort of saber rattling worries Democrats. “I really worry that the actions the president took will get us into what he calls another endless war in the Middle East. He promised we wouldn’t have that. And I think we’re closer to that now because of his actions,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

President Trump has indeed repeatedly called for ending costly foreign wars.

“The plan is to get out of the endless wars, to bring our soldiers back home, to not be policing agents all over the world,” said President Trump.

He said so as recently as New Year’s Eve, specifically in reference to Iran.

“No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have people more than anybody,” Trump said.

However, that night at Mar-a-Lago, the wheels were already in motion. After the president saw the protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and blamed Iran.

According to the New York Times, aides presented President Trump with a variety of options. The Times reports he chose the most extreme one.

Around 5 p.m. on January 2, he made the final call, authorizing the drone strike that killed General Soleimani.

Some Democrats say there’s no mystery about the timing just days before the impeachment process resume.

“We know that he is deeply upset about that. I think that people are reasonably asking ‘Why at this moment? Why does he pick now to take this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war,'” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.