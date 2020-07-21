IRS releases list of the top tax scams of 2020

(CNN/IRS)– The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to help you protect your information from scammers. The Federal Agency releasing this year’s edition of what it calls the “Dirty Dozen” list, focusing on schemes related to Coronavirus tax relief.
The IRS says that among the 12 scams listed this year, the most common is phishing scams. Scammers send fake e-mails to your inbox or set up a fake website, hoping to steal your personal information.
Here’s a look at all 12 scams, according the Internal Revenue Service’s website:
- Phishing
- Fake Charities
- Threatening Impersonator Phone Calls
- Social Media Scams
- EIP or Refund Theft
- Senior Fraud
- Scams targeting non-English speakers
- Unscrupulous Return Preparers
- Offer in Compromise Mills
- Fake Payments with Repayment Demands
- Payroll & HR Scams
- Ransomware
For a full explanation of each scam, you can visit the IRS website here. The IRS reminding you to stay alert. Contact police if you feel you have been the victim of a scam.