Is it safe to do winter activities this year?

Winter break is here and a lot of kids are probably asking their parents if they can go sledding or skiing – but are those activities safe right now given the pandemic?

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s Hospital say that many wintertime activities are okay, as long as there aren’t too many people around.

There are all kinds of outdoor activities that can be safe for kids this winter, like ice skating, cross country skiing and of course building a snow man – which you could turn into a neighborhood contest.

Experts say the key is to practice social distancing no matter what you’re doing. So, if you get somewhere and there’s a big crowd, you may want to come back another day.

It’s important to still wear a mask, or face covering, underneath your scarf.

Cleveland Clinic children’s pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson, MD says, “just try to have fun and acknowledge the fact that we can’t do the things that we would normally do in the way that we would normally do them, but try to focus on the things we can do and get creative.”

Dr. Robinson also stresses the importance of staying active this winter. She says many kids are learning from home now, so they need to make sure they find some time to get moving – even if it’s just a short walk outside.