(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The jurors have reached a verdict in the murder trial off Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh has been found guilty in the double murder of his wife and son as well as weapon charges.

The jury deliberated for less than five hours.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder with authorities alleging that he murdered his wife Maggie, 52, with a rifle and his son Paul, 22, with a shotgun. The trial has been going on since Jan. 23.

The sentencing is set for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

