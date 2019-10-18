Juul to stop selling flavored pods, except mint and menthol, in wake of vaping controversy

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered Juul and five other vaping companies to hand over information about how they market e-cigarettes, the government’s latest move targeting the industry. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The CDC has released an update on the number of lung injuries and illnesses associated with vaping. This comes as a major e-cigarette company announced it is discontinuing products at the center of so much controversy.

The CDC numbers show 33 deaths linked to e-cigarette use, with nearly 1,500 sickened. Among those is a 16-year-old girl who was hospitalized in Arizona with bleeding lungs. She is now recovering after her family found her unresponsive last week.

The largest e-cigarette company, Juul, announced that while it will continue to sell its menthol and mint products, its other flavors are now being discontinued.

The American Academy of Pediatrics found that more than 27% of high school students use e-cigarettes.

Tobacco prevention expert Dr. Susanne Tanski brought the alarming reality to congress.

“In speaking with my patients, they admit they are indeed vaping throughout the night, something I’ve not seen with adolescent cigarette users,” said Dr. Susanne Tanski, Tobacco Prevention Expert.