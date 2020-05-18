LA coroner says helicopter pilot in January crash had no drugs or alcohol in his system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January killing everyone on board had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Los Angeles coroner released reports on all nine victims.

A preliminary blood screening had shown a “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine in the pilot’s system, but as it turns out that was not the case.

The crash killed Kobe Bryant, his 14-year-old daughter, two of her teammates, their parents, a basketball coach and the pilot.

Blunt trauma is listed as the cause of death for all of the victims.