Lamar-Dixon Expo accepting horses and cattle for storm shelter

ASCENSION, La (BRPROUD)- Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is accepting horses and cattle to shelter in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.

Ascension Parish residents will be allowed to transport their horses and cattle to Lamar-Dixon by appointment only beginning October 7.

Ascension Parish livestock owners should call the main number at 225-450-1009 to schedule their animals for sale shelter. Once appointments are made and accepted, owners will be met at the gate and escorted to their assigned stalls.

