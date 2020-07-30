Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday

FILE – Naya Rivera, a cast member in the television series “Glee,” poses at a screening and Q&A for the show, at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles on May 1, 2012. Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says in a tweet that the body was found Monday morning, July 13, 2020, in the search of Lake Piru for Rivera, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Actress Naya Rivera will be featured Friday in what’s believed to be her final television appearance. Rivera will appear in an episode of Netflix’s baking competition Sugar Rush, according to Deadline.

The Glee star will serve as a guest judge on the Los Angeles-based production alongside host Hunter March and judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. According to Deadline, this was the last show Rivera shot before production was shutdown in Hollywood due to COVID-19.

Rivera died after she went missing in a Los Angeles-area lake earlier this month. Her body was recovered July 13.

According to Deadline, Netflix spoke with Rivera’s longtime manager Gladys Gonzalez about whether or not to release the program as planned. The decision was made to move forward and dedicate the episode in her honor.

The Sugar Rush episode featuring Rivera will be released Friday.